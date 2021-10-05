This week, Madison Business Review contributor Bryce Roth provides a recap of what happened in the business world and stock markets.
It was a rough week for markets as the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ) all closed -2.21%, -1.36% and -3.2%, respectively.
Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence, Continuing Jobless Claims, and Personal Income were all leading indicators that reported worse than expected, which all had an impact on markets and boosted the VIX index — a measure of stock market volatility — above 11% for the week.
However, some encouraging news came from Pending Home Sales, which increased 8.1% month-over-month (MoM). Meanwhile, Q2 GDP increased 6.7%, as September’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 61.1% — indicating greater economic activity.
Markets in the coming weeks appear to be a bit shaky based on commentary from the Federal Reserve (Fed), the threat of potential shut down and crunches in the energy and supply sectors.
Debt ceiling
A major political issue that recently arose is Congressional disharmony concerning the debt ceiling, fueling a potential government shutdown if an agreement can’t be reached.
The debt ceiling is essentially the limit that Congress lets the government borrow, with lawmakers having the power to raise or suspend it until the Treasury Department can issue more debt.
The issue is that if a ceiling lift doesn’t happen, the government will have to delay payments — a disaster for financial markets, as the U.S. economy and world economies that depend on it. While the U.S. government has the highest rating (AAA) and is expected to never default, political parties are split on this issue. Democrats are drafting bills to raise the ceiling, and Republicans are shutting it down.
However, President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday to avoid the government shutdown.
“You are more interested in punishing Democrats than preserving our credit and that is something I’m having a real tough time getting my head around,” House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern told Republicans, quoted in an AP News article, “The idea of not paying bills just because we don’t like [Biden’s] policies is the wrong way to go.”
Constructing another bill
The long-awaited infrastructure bill is closer to becoming a reality, with a $1 trillion plan recently proposed. A Reuters article broke down the details of the new bill below:
“New Spending:
Roads, bridges and major projects: $110 billion.
Passenger and freight rail: $66 billion.
Broadband infrastructure: $65 billion.
Water infrastructure, such as eliminating lead pipes: $55 billion.
Public transit: $39.2 billion.
Resiliency, including flood and wildfire mitigation, ecosystem restoration, weatherization and cybersecurity: $47.2 billion.
Electric vehicle infrastructure, including chargers: $7.5 billion.
Addressing legacy pollution including cleaning up brownfield and Superfund sites, reclaiming abandoned mine lands, plugging orphan oil and gas wells: $21 billion.
New Financing:
Repurposing unused COVID-19 relief funds: $210 billion.
Sales of future spectrum auctions and proceeds of February 2021 c-band auction: $87 billion.
Economic growth: $56 billion.
Return of unemployment insurance funds from some states: $53 billion
Delaying Medicare Part D rebate rule: $51 billion.
Applying information reporting requirements to cryptocurrency: $28 billion
Reinstating Superfund fees: $14.5 billion.”
This new bill would improve the basic infrastructure that some believe the U.S. desperately needs, provide opportunities for many jobs and push Biden’s clean energy and electric vehicle initiatives.
Federal Reserve officials drop out
Members of the Federal Reserve have been under heat due to their recent trading activity.
The Presidents of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Boston Robert Kaplan and Eric Rosengren both stepped down from their positions after serving many years with the Fed. Both individuals personally invested in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), conveniently at a time when the Fed bought Treasuries and Mortgage-backed securities in the billions.
The conflict of interest is prevalent here, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has since called for an ethics review of the Fed so situations like this won’t happen in the future.
It’s also been announced that the Federal Funds Rate could be increased anytime from November 2021 to Q4 of 2022 as a way to combat inflation. Additionally, the Fed mentioned it’s open to possibly taper bond purchases soon. However, it’ll most likely depend on incoming job data.
According to The Financial Times, “The U.S. central bank has said it would buy $120 billion of Treasuries and agency mortgage-backed securities each month until it saw ‘substantial further progress’ on two goals: inflation averaging around 2 percent and maximum employment.”
Jobless claims, which are affected by the Fed’s actions, were worse than expected this week, along with a Consumer Price Index (CPI) above 5%.
A surplus of supply crunches
Recent fears of a natural gas shortage have pushed prices up drastically on an international scale. Prices made a slight rebound in the U.S. — a finding that hasn’t reciprocated in Europe and Asia.
Prices have surged since the pandemic put a heavy hit on the supply side of things while demand is returning faster than expected. Meanwhile, winter’s approach adds pressure, and the transition to renewable energy is still in its early stages. This has caused blackouts in Europe and Asia with no solution in sight.
Along with the natural gas shortage, China is also dealing with issues regarding a supply crunch, with impacts on the entire world. Surging demand, weather and limits on coal usage are all driving factors.
According to a CNN Business article, “Guangdong province — a manufacturing center responsible for $1.7 trillion, or more than 10%, of China's annual economic output and a bigger share of its foreign trade — has been rationing power for over a month.”
This has had negative impacts on the entirety of the nation’s power grid. This could continue for the next few months, and nations highly reliant on economic output from China will be heavily impacted.
Zoom deal called off
Zoom, a video conferencing service, agreed to acquire Five9 earlier this year for $14.7 billion. Five9 specializes in cloud contract software and has the potential to benefit Zoom immensely.
Five9 shareholders rejected the merger as U.S. regulators have questioned Zoom over perceived ties to China — Zoom CEO Eric Yuan is a naturalized American citizen born in China.
Despite the deal starting and ending within two months, Zoom (ZM) didn’t seem to take much of a hit — losing only 0.5% in the past five days.
Bryce Roth is a senior finance major. Contact Bryce at rothbc@dukes.jmu.edu.
Disclaimer: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I’m not receiving compensation for it, and I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.