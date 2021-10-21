When COVID-19 hit the world, the steady decline of national unemployment capsized dramatically, leaving health, norms and livelihood at risk. In Harrisonburg, the narrative was no different.
Quoted by a WHSV article from May, Michael Parks, the director of communications for Harrisonburg, said: “We’ve had about 280 businesses that closed in 2020 and we’ve seen about 40 businesses close this year.”
Nationally, an August governmental report found that the unemployment rate rose 14.8% in April of last year — “the highest rate observed since data collection began in 1948” according to the report. At the forefront of this job loss crisis stood the hospitality sector — a collection of service-based businesses unfit for a society on lockdown.
A tough loss
“We’re so heavily dependent on hospitality-type jobs,” Brian Schull, the executive director of Economic Development for the City of Harrisonburg, said.
The Friendly City, a college community crisscrossed by a major highway, suffered significant decline as local hotels and restaurants were suddenly starved of customers at the pandemic’s start.
“[COVID-19] hit that sector harder than any other,” Schull said.
A pre-pandemic article from the Daily News-Record, titled “Area Hospitality Industry Continues to Expand,” reported that new construction in the city would lift room availability to 2,100. That year, Harrisonburg raised $3.1 million in hotel taxes.
But the pandemic brought on a narrative shift. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the unemployment rate of the national hospitality sector reached 37.3% in April 2020.
Yet, compared to the state average, Harrisonburg’s unemployment rates have managed to fare much better. A look at data laid out in the graph, with statistics taken from the BLS, demonstrates the difference. As observed, although Harrisonburg and VA rates rose in unison, the city’s unemployment fell quicker and to lower percentages.
“I think our biggest advantage is that we’re diversified,” Schull said, explaining the city's fortunate circumstances. Besides hospitality, the local economy benefits from the university and hospital as well as expansive manufacturing, transportation and retail industries.
When one sector suffers, Schull said, “another will often pick up the slack.”
But, although city hotels saw a progressive return of employees with each consecutive month, Schull said other sectors are still struggling.
“If anything I’ve noticed there might be some more job availability right now,” said Mary Beth Hill, the coordinator of the Harrisonburg Community Resource Center. Although the organization mainly works with those suffering homelessness, it also helps out by getting people hired.
Even now, there just aren’t enough workers. Seemingly a national experience, many are still impeded from working, whether because of familial concerns or childcare issues.
National policy: helping or hurting?
What may alleviate this is federal action — in fact, it already may have done so.
Since the pandemic’s start, three rounds of stimulus payments have been approved and sent out by the federal government, totaling over $5 trillion — though not all of this was spent in checks. The last round of about $1.9 trillion allocated $4 billion to Virginia, with $3 billion having gone to cities and towns, cited by Virginia Public Media.
According to Business Insider, a push for a fourth check is gaining millions of signatures through a Change.org petition, emphasizing that many still need help despite a recovering economy.
“Direct payments to families were crucial,” Schull said, describing the role of federal stimulus payments in Harrisonburg. “They really did provide a lifeline to our local businesses to keep their employees.”
Besides allocating payments, the government has also tried to bring unemployment down by letting something else rise: inflation, or the amount of money in circulation.
As laid out by The Wall Street Journal, the relationship between jobs and inflation is almost antithetical. When inflation rises — measured as the Consumer Price Index (the index) — unemployment falls, and vice versa.
However, rising inflation means higher cost and limited buying power. As inflation rises, prices go up and workers begin to demand higher wages. In meeting those demands, more money is printed and the cycle continues.
Due to that, the institution at the forefront of this strategy — the Federal Reserve (The Fed) — seems set to start bringing inflation rates back down in coming months, according to the Journal.
But whether this will happen soon isn’t clear.
Inflation pressures are also coming from outside factors, such as rising rent prices. A third of what the index measures are housing and rent prices. Although they’re less critical to the Fed’s inflation readings, they underline public expectations, potentially spurring a drive for higher wages, The New York Times reported.
For Harrisonburg, there’s “some concerns with [rising inflation],” Schull said, citing the potential for a wage cycle: “We’re hoping The Fed can monitor and steer us through it.”
Yet, for now, the city’s unemployment rate continues to decline. Hill, asked about her organization’s work, put it simply: “People have had success.”
Contact the Madison Business Review at breezembr@gmail.com. Rebecca is a senior media arts and design major. Filip is a senior media arts and design and international affairs major.