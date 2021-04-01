What a difference a year makes.

One year ago, the Madison Business Review — a student-led, business-focused publication published through The Breeze — launched with a mission to inform, empower and serve the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, in part by giving voices to bright, talented JMU students.

The feedback from our first year has far exceeded my expectations and those of everyone at The Breeze, and I couldn’t be more thankful to everyone who’s supported us — including you, the reader.

I first want to thank the talented Madison Business Review staff, who succeeded by every measure at providing honest, clear, informative and insightful business reporting and analysis.

To the 21 students who joined me in keeping our community informed: Bryce Roth, Andrew Withers, Filip De Mott — who will serve as editor of the Madison Business Review next year, Jillian Lynch, Phillip Roth, Charlotte Matherly, Andrey Chun, Jack Eggeman, Christian Lebegue, Will PerDieu, Christian Boynton, Ryan Shuman, Jeremy Abrams, Landon Birsch, Emily Daggett, Ben McKay, Cal Reeves, Tyler Rutherford, Dana El-Zoobi, Ivan Jackson and Marco Kemp, I sincerely thank you for your hard work — it didn’t go unnoticed.

Each writer used their strengths to cover a wide variety of topics, including Harrisonburg small businesses, the stock market, COVID-19 and its economic impact, the 2020 presidential election, political policy, environmental policy and green-focused investing trends, technology and far more, and I couldn’t be more proud of each of them for their hard work and progress they’ve made individually.

One year, 187 stories and well over 123,000 page views later, the Madison Business Review is as strong as ever as it celebrates its first birthday and heads into year two.

Special thanks are also in order to those who’ve supported the Madison Business Review from before day one: Brad Jenkins, the adviser and general manager of The Breeze, who provided advice and guidance from the time this idea was pitch in August 2019; Ivan Jackson, The Breeze’s outgoing executive editor, who oversaw the site’s content, read every story and fielded questions and favors over text at all hours of the day and night; Katelyn Waltemyer, The Breeze’s outgoing editor in chief, who strongly supported this idea and gave the official thumbs up for its launch; Alexa Fitzpatrick, The Breeze’s outgoing managing editor, who helped schedule posts for the Madison Business Review’s Facebook group and Twitter page; and Jake Conley, The Breeze’s incoming editor in chief, who supported this project before and now during his tenure.

Finally, I can’t complete this editor’s note without thanking my parents, grandparents, sister, friends, housemates and everyone else for their support of me, encouragement for me and patience with me in the past year.

And most importantly, I’m thankful to God for blessing me with the incredible experiences I’ve had and relationships I’ve built both at the Madison Business Review and The Breeze — where I served as a staff writer since arriving on campus and copy editor as a sophomore and junior — and for opening the door to my next step: covering investing trends in a six-month fellowship at Business Insider, where I’ll start working remotely before moving to New York City.

I think there’s at least one more Madison Business Review story up my sleeve, but until then, I’d love to hear from you on Twitter or at the email address below. Once again, thank you.

And now, a word from incoming Madison Business Review editor Filip De Mott, who I’m more than confident will brilliantly lead this business-focused publication into year two and beyond. -James Faris

Looking toward the future

As the Madison Business Review gears up for another year of production, it’s accompanied by new hopes and aspirations.

With continued dedication to the quality reporting of business world complexities, the Madison Business Review will strive to expand its reach into the local community, as well as strengthen ties with its JMU family — maintaining a close partnership with The Breeze and building deserved trust and recognition.

While no future is certain, especially economy-oriented ones, the Madison Business Review will persist in its foundations: informing, preparing and advising you — always you — our dear reader. -Filip De Mott

James Faris is a senior media arts and design major. Contact James at farisja@dukes.jmu.edu. Filip De Mott is a journalism and international affairs double major. Contact Filip at breezembr@gmail.com.