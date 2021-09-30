The multicolored flags that adorned the JMU Commons have disappeared, marking the end of International Week.
Yet, alongside them, international presence has also been declining from campus in the past years. Such statistics may appear to be obscure, but the ability to garner an international community comes with relational and fiscal benefits for any institution.
Declining numbers
At its pre-pandemic peak, the university could boast about having foreign students making up 2% of its student population, according to the JMU website. On a yearly basis, the majority came from China and Vietnam.
Thomas Lavenir, the assistant director of the Center for Multicultural and International Student Services, couldn’t yet specify how many international students are attending JMU this year. As the deadline for class withdrawal just passed, his department is only now able to process the data.
Generally speaking though, the number of foreign students fell to 1.32% in fall of 2020, in part due to COVID-19. While the estimates for this year are higher, Lavenir listed some ways that the pandemic continues to cause hardship.
“Lot of embassies are still closed,” he said, “or the time for them to process the visa has been longer than it usually is.”
According to Lavenir, this has led to dialogue with potential incomers about whether to postpone their arrival to another semester or to come at all. A delayed visa can not only create doubt, but it can limit students’ ability to plan ahead, such as in the purchase of airline tickets.
Then there’s the universal problem of vaccination rates worldwide. After all, international vaccine accessibility isn’t as “readily available” as in the U.S., Lavenir said. According to Our World in Data, just under 50% of the world is vaccinated.
This isn’t to say things were on an even uptick before the pandemic rolled about. An annual study reported on by U.S. News found that the enrollment of new international students has already been on a consecutive decline for a while. According to the same source, outside of COVID-19, reasons include higher costs for American education and the nation’s political divisions over recent years.
Lavenir said, “the political climate in this country ... has consequences,” citing how changing immigration policy can have an effect on students even after their graduation.
Speaking hypothetically, he said “Sometimes, the president’s policy towards other countries can have implications towards us.”
‘Lose the revenue’
When the pandemic started, public policy seemed to be center stage in regard to the fates of international students.
According to an ABC article from the summer of 2020, a regulation was almost passed barring international students from coming to the U.S. before it ended in lawsuits.
The article quoted an associate professor at George Washington University, Kavita Daiya, who described what the policy would mean economically: “[It] would be to lose the revenue they contribute in the midst of the biggest recession since the Great Depression and to lose the American jobs that they support.”
According to JMU’s website, the average tuition cost for a foreign student amounts to $32,300 per year — that’s without including additional expenses, such as housing, transportation costs and orientation fees.
Such figures translate into subsidies for domestic students, as well as highly significant profits for local and national economies.
NAFSA: Association of International Educators, estimated that in Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District alone, which includes JMU, international students contributed $66 million and supported 501 jobs in 2019.
The 2018-2019 fiscal year would go on to be characterized as an “all-time high” for international student numbers nationally, a result of the quality of higher education in the U.S. — not easy to find globally, according to WAMU 88.5. One year prior, as a population of over a million, international students contributed around $45 billion to the country’s economy.
But that was before COVID-19.
NAFSA found that between 2019 and 2020, the number of international students in the U.S. declined by 2%, contributing $38.7 billion — a 4.4% drop from the prior fiscal year.
Those in Lavenir’s department continue to aim on getting more international students: “That’s something we're working on, obviously, in terms of seeing more PR, more presence.”
Filip De Mott is a School of Media and Design and international affairs senior. Contact Filip at demottfs@dukes.jmu.edu.