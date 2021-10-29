For the retail world, COVID-19 made Halloween a spooky ordeal.
“Business has been really, really slow — up ’till now,” Melinda Bare, the secretary and treasurer of Glen’s Fair Price Store Inc., said. “We did hardly anything last year.”
Alongside other family members, she helps run Glen’s Fair Price Store — a business with a website that boasts about being the city’s “Most Unusual Store.”
In many ways, it is. Started by Bare’s parents in 1941, the store continues to function as a “variety” store and includes a year-round costume hub.
To walk in is to enter a uniquely versatile space: At one end, glass assortments are stacked around those browsing. At another, president-themed face masks look down upon any passerby. Everything in between ranges from children’s toys to camera bodies, Santa suits, fake teeth, bold caps and a “Jack Sparrow Sassy” costume — the Disney character reimagined for women.
Giving a tour, Bare reveals another room of some 3,000 costumes for rent.
“We work with fraternities and sororities,” Bare said. “They come in and need to be all made up.” But with COVID-19 in full swing, JMU’s sudden closure and the lack of parties in the year prior, business was “really bad.”
The whole business was forced to closed.
No treats
Overall, Halloween took a backseat in 2020, statistics reported by the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) show. That year, only 12% of U.S. households planned to go trick-or-treating, with 41% not celebrating at all.
While JMU offered alternatives to students’ usual Hallo-weekend rituals, in the city, public health also took priority over annual events: “We were really limited by what the governor said we could do,” Emily Winter, the marketing director for Harrisonburg’s Downtown Renaissance (HDR), said, which aims to revitalize the downtown area: “We couldn’t do our large-scale events.”
But 2021 brought change.
‘Better than it’s ever been’
“Put on those costumes, stay outside and enjoy your trick-or-treating,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director said recently, quoted by The Washington Post.
This change in attitude — in line with earlier encouragement from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert — results from an increasingly vaccinated population. Soon, immunization efforts may even reach children.
The optimism has made its mark economically as well. Nationally, as fright of the pandemic seems to dwindle, it’s being replaced by an ever-growing enthusiasm to once again spend.
Michael Caviness, the assistant manager at Harrisonburg’s local Spirit Halloween, described recent business in one word: “Crazy — better than it’s ever been. Most days we make double, triple our goal.”
Projections already show that the store beat incomes in both 2019 and 2020, he said.
This aligns with anticipations. According to the findings of the National Retail Federation (NRF), Halloween-themed expenditures are expected to grow by over $2 billion from the year prior, reaching “an all-time high of $10.14 billion.”
Specifically, 65% of people in the U.S. have plans to participate in the festivities, spending $102 on average, with quite a discrepancy between household types — those with children are expected to spend double the amount of those without, the NRF reports.
Beware the supply crunch
To meet this year’s crazed demand, some retail measures were implemented, such as making Halloween products available earlier than normal — from candy to decorations. But simple as this may seem, such merchandise still faces challenges from the pandemic.
“I can’t get in a lot of the masks, I can’t get in costumes, I can’t get in half of the stuff I ordered,” Bare said. “They’re sitting out on the ocean, on the ships.”
According to The Wall Street Journal, supply chain issues have caused “a few scares,” in the words of one Spirit Halloween spokesperson. Shipping delays and costs have meant a limited supply nationwide, with most shelves empty by the start of October.
It’s not an immediate problem for everyone. While Caviness acknowledges the delays Spirit Halloween has to face from time to time, he describes it as more of “an annoyance.” Instead, the store suffers more from the lack of willing workers: “We’ve had to have people come over from our other store, Spencer’s [the company which owns Spirit Halloween].”
Still, for those more heavily affected by the supply crunch, some businesses are finding workarounds — such as paying for air freights, purchasing used and vintage items or buying up the inventories of recently shut-down retailers.
Glen’s Fair Price Store was among those who did that.
“It’s really sad,” Bare said. “A lot of costumers did go under, they closed their doors.” Bare bought their costumes.
However, for local businesses feeling the same pressures, the HDR hopes to provide some relief. Although some events still remain virtual, many have come back in full force whether the Skeleton Fest for children, ghost tours for the brave or live shows for the student population.
“Our community events are free and open to the public,” Winter said. “The hope is [people will] come in and spend some money at our local retailers.”
Still, it’s not a time without challenges. Although Bare and Styler keep their store open daily throughout the Halloween season, they plan to go back to staying open only three times a week once the holiday passes — an approach they’ve adopted since returning from lockdown.
“The business is not here, it’s not come back yet,” Bare said, noting how much consumers have shifted to online shopping these days. “It worries us very much.”
She’s not wrong. According to Yahoo Finance, new data finds that more than half of parents are now looking for children’s costumes online, with only 42% doing so in stores.
“A lot of local shops and everything still do online ordering,” Winter said, offering one work around.
Still, there’s lots to look forward to. “Christmas will be next. They’ll start doing the Santas,” Bare said, standing next to a huge Frosty the Snowman costume head: “As soon as January starts, plays start in all the high schools … they’ll all come for makeup.”
Just like the rows of costumes that hang in the store, for Glen’s Fair Price Store, there’s no easy end in sight.