Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Low temperatures in the mid 30s by morning will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Central and Eastern Allegany Counties. In Virginia, Augusta, Rockingham and Shenandoah Counties. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Hardy, Eastern Grant and Eastern Mineral Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&