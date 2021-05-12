Over the past year, it seems like every day the news revolves around COVID-19 and how the U.S., the European Union and other developed countries are responding to the outbreak. How about a nation like Brazil?
Although developments in Brazil may not be written about as much as the U.S. or European countries, it still plays an important part in the global economy. Brazil is the head of MERCOSUR — a Latin American economic union — is one of the world’s leading exporters of agriculture, and one of the top 20 largest economies in terms of GDP. But the reason they’re worth paying attention to is due to their volatile politics, poor COVID-19 response and stagnant economy.
COVID-19: A careless response
Looking at the numbers, Brazil has fought against COVID-19 poorly. As the raw data shows, Brazil has the third highest death rate, surpassed only by the U.S. and India. In terms of deaths per 100,000 people, in April, Brazil ranked 20th at 151.
But where the U.S. has been seeing a marked decrease in daily new infections and deaths, Brazil saw a sharp increase, according to the CDC. On top of this, Brazil lags behind the rest of the world slightly, with only 11.1% of its population being vaccinated as of May 10.
Sinking deeper into economic stagnation
Although Brazil was undoubtedly hit hard by the pandemic, they weren’t in the best shape beforehand.
Their inflation-adjusted GDP has stagnated since reaching an all-time high in 2014, according to data from FRED.
Since 2018, Brazil’s exports have been relatively volatile. A sustained downturn in exports is seen in the graph above during the start of 2020, when COVID-19 hit Brazil. In relation to 2018 export levels, exports fell 15% at the worst point of the pandemic.
But looking at the above graph, Brazil recovered nicely from its 2020 dip. A multitude of factors have contributed to this recovery — especially fiscal stimulus.
Fiscal stimulus
Similarly to the U.S., to try and mitigate the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns and job losses, Brazil turned toward fiscal stimulus. Yet, keeping an economy afloat by injecting it with money isn’t free — they have to borrow it from somewhere and pay it back later. To look at how “liquid” a country is, debt-to-GDP is a good metric. For context, the U.S. currently has a debt-to-GDP of about 100%. This means that the amount of finished goods the U.S. produces in a year equates to the amount of debt it has.
Looking at Brazil's debt-to-GDP, it’s nearing the 100% mark. Although this is just under that of the U.S., the two countries are different. The biggest difference is the rating of the debts. Brazil has a junk bond — or high-yield investment — rating of BB- and the U.S. has an investment grade rating of AAA. Therefore, because of how much riskier Brazil's debt is compared to the U.S.’, Brazil has to pay a higher yield or borrow, making it more expensive to borrow and harder to pay off.
Another lever that Brazil pulled to lessen the impact of COVID-19 was lowering interest rates to encourage borrowing in a hope that it increases spending and investment. This is a common route that many central banks take to try and maintain full employment when their country enters a contraction. They usually increase rates when their economy recovers to discourage borrowing and investment, preventing the economy from overheating. This is when, during a sustained period of expansion, prices rise unsustainably to try and take advantage of the increased wealth, but instead prices send the economy into a depression.
In February, Brazil increased rates in order to combat inflation. As mentioned, this is bad if done too early, but because but because of inflationary pressures (pictured below) it was the right move. Because of this, however, its economy will most likely recover slower, hurting those without jobs longer than previously anticipated.
Looking forward
Brazil’s recovery and future is uncertain. In addition to the factors mentioned, the speed of its recovery seems to be closely related to the commodities boom that’s occurring. If the rise in prices extends into the future, it could be back to where it started a year before the pandemic. Nevertheless, while there’s some hope for Brazil’s economy, outside factors like volatile politics have the potential to uplift everything.
Phillip Roth is a junior finance major. Contact Phillip at rothpa@dukes.jmu.edu.