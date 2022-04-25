The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is causing quite the rumble for a remarkably different business: Twitter.

Elon Musk, worth $273 billion — the richest man on the planet — has lately been trying to take over the social media platform. Although he already holds more than 9% stake in the company, he’s made a $43 billion offer to take over Twitter, or $54.20 a share.

“I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form,” Musk wrote in a letter to the chair of Twitter’s board, Bret Taylor. This is because, according to The New York Times, he justifies his actions as support for free speech: “A social media platform’s policies are good if the most extreme 10% on left and right are equally unhappy,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

For years now, Musk has had a particular reputation in his use of Twitter, his tweets having the power to shift market trends and temporarily uplift companies. For instance, he helped fuel the GameStop stock craze of last year, simply by tweeting, “Gamestonk!”

But, as argued by Time Magazine, buying out an entire company may be a different ball game — beyond the scope of his influence and not a serious endeavor. Still, whatever the outcome, the Musk-Twitter strife gives reason to take a closer look at hostile takeovers.

Tender approaches, unfriendly aims

A hostile takeover is an acquisition that’s attempted against the will of the company’s current management and, as can be assumed, isn’t a conflict-free transaction.

In 1994, one such attempt occurred a bit closer to home. In an event that The Washington Post then labeled a “Shenandoah Valley chicken war,” Tyson Foods Inc. tried to acquire WLR Foods Inc. for $30 a share.

In both Tyson’s and Musk’s cases, the strategy of purchasing shareholder stock at a higher price than its value is known as a “tender offer.” For some, Musk has hinted that he might try this approach, cryptically tweeting “Love Me Tender” on Saturday.

However, Virginia legislation made this difficult in 1994. The Post summarized the law succinctly: “When outsiders try to take over a Virginia corporation and insiders try to keep them out, the ‘disinterested’ shareholders who are caught in the middle get to decide the contest.”

Six million shareholders voted to not give Tyson managerial power, thus dropping the acquisition attempt. Tyson would go on to unsuccessfully challenge the state’s legalization in court.

Such Virginian codes aren’t unusual, instead fitting comfortably into regulation strategies that have evolved nationwide. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission study, this type of legislation has allowed for a decline in hostile takeovers over the past decades.

Apart from giving power to disinterested voters, other Virginia laws limited hostile acquisitions by giving threatened companies the ability to dilute voting power — done by creating more shares, which is known as the poison pill strategy — and, if taken over, restricting transactions with the buyer for three years.

While similar regulation is meant to protect economic development, this isn’t to say that consolidations have gone away. For instance, despite fighting off Tyson’s earlier attempt at taking it over, WLR was bought out by a Texas firm six years later for $14.25 a share — though this was a friendly buyout.

An uptick in consolidation may actually grow due to COVID-19. A number of sources point at just that: Given the damaging nature of the pandemic, many companies have become weaker while others benefited, creating an environment ripe for mergers and hostile bids.

According to data from Statista, mergers and acquisitions have skyrocketed globally, going from 50,871 to 63,215 between 2020 and 2021.

Whether this is good or bad is up for debate. A Harvard Business Review article from 1984 titled, “Takeovers: Folklore and Science,” emphasizes the need to reorient society’s outlook on acquisitions. In its view — made 40 years ago — mergers and takeovers act to root out inefficient business and synergize productivity. Shareholders aren’t hurt but potentially prosper from a better-managed company.

The poison pill

Whether or not Musk has profitable changes in mind for Twitter — he suggested adding an edit button to tweets, among other things — is also up for debate. However, he’d still have to acquire the company to do that.

In mid-April, Twitter responded to his tender offer by pursuing the poison pill strategy. This means the company is allowing “existing shareholders the option to buy more shares at a lower price, effectively diluting a new, hostile party’s ownership stake,” according to The Economic Times. This makes it more expensive to buy up enough shares to claim ownership of the company — even for a billionaire.

Such a measure shouldn’t necessarily be a go-to as it can be detrimental for current shareholders who are uninvolved in the takeover. As found by Business Insider, Florida’s state pension fund accounts for almost 950,000 shares in Twitter, inciting Gov. Ron DeSantis to criticize Twitter’s strategy.

Still, it’s a strategy that works. Per The New York Times, Netflix survived a takeover bid in 2012 using the same strategy, and Men’s Wearhouse did the same thing a year later. Since its invention, it’s assumed that most companies have a poison pill rule in place, discouraging hostile buyouts.

In recent times though, the practice has come under attack as a way for company management to protect against “shareholder activism,” or an attempt by stockholders to gain voting power to better the corporate policy.

For now, Musk is continuing on with his goal of buying Twitter out, working to accumulate the funds through debt financing. Otherwise, when looking for clues in his next approach, his tweets are a good place to start.

Contact Filip De Mott at breezembr@gmail.com. He's a senior media arts and design and international affairs major.