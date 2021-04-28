To Republican Rep. John Carter, the “tens of thousands of children” brought into the U.S. had left the impression of a “nightmare at the border.”
That was in 2014, way before the current migrant surge haunting President Joe Biden’s presidency. Quoted in a Reuters article, Carter was then criticizing the Obama Administration’s policies — an “invitational posture for illegal immigrants,” he called it.
That year, according to statistics provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, over 68,000 unaccompanied children crossed the southern border. To many critics, President Obama wasn’t strict enough.
Yet later, despite hardened rhetoric emphasizing stronger borders, a similar spike occurred under former President Trump: 76,020 children entered the U.S. in 2019.
Omitting a needed in-depth scrutiny of its underlying factors and ignoring the controversies that have stemmed from it, it’s reasonable to say that U.S. immigration policy to this date — whatever the personality pushing it — has been wholly ineffective, at times broken.
Now, just having passed his first 100 days in the White House, Biden’s getting a masterclass course in this. According to CNN, some 21,000 new migrant children were in U.S. custody April 21. Though the 2019 statistics have yet to be reached, photos from the border reveal a now-repetitive reality: overcrowded facilities, where migrants are kept past the legal 72-hour limit.
It’s for this reason the president’s new approach necessitates serious consideration. Announced at the start of his term, Biden’s bill, known as the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, promises $4 billion in financial aid to address “the root causes of migration,” among other proposals.
In the “Northern Triangle” — a colloquial for Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — these causes can equate to a daily existence, a reason many flee up north. According to a Vox article from 2019, major issues aggravating these populations include high rates of violence, poverty and malnutrition. Meanwhile, climate change only exacerbates these conflicts. For many, entering the U.S. is a matter of survival.
To illustrate, “47% of Guatemalan children under the age of five suffer from chronic malnutrition … and Guatemala ranks ninth in the world for level of risk to the effects of climate change,” Time reported.
To be sure, sending financial aid down into Central America isn’t a new policy trend: it’s been occurring since 1946, fluctuating under different administrations. But as NPR lays out, what’s new is to whom the Biden administration is sending the aid.
“Corruption is rampant and endemic in these countries,” NPR Correspondent Carrie Kahn said. “There’s a lot of embezzlement, enrichment by politicians, outright theft and misuse.”
When faced with corruption, most students of development know to avoid top-down aid — sending money straight to the state will usually yield in it finding use in something other than societal progress. Signs of this are showing even now, as presidents of the Central American countries are making diplomacy a headache.
Instead, the current administration is proposing it make its way toward on-the-ground operations, NGOs and international organizations. Businesses are invited to get involved, too.
As reported by Bloomberg, the White House hopes to push both U.S. and South American corporations to invest more in the Northern Triangle. Amid other things, this could help lift economic difficulties. According to another Bloomberg article, “By one estimate, shifting just 5% of current investment in supply-chain production from China to Central America would create one million jobs in the region.”
The article also highlights that the administration needs to define more distinct goals and pursue other, though related, policy. Suggestions include negotiating more open trade deals with the affected countries and setting up anti-corruption commissions.
Nonetheless, the greatest challenge to face will be that of time. Development, one that’s sustainable and effective, requires lots of it. It’s a fact the Obama Administration had to face: Toward the end of his presidency, Obama too committed to addressing root causes, only to be undercut by his successor.
Meanwhile, Biden’s plan could meet an even earlier death in Congress, as the proposal needs congressional approval. After all, such spending isn’t likely to attract many Republicans, who hold 10 of the needed votes. For some Democrats, the far-reaching immigration proposals pose a further risk:
“If we go off the rails, it’s going to be bad for us,” Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) said. “Biden is going to be dealing with a minority in Congress if he continues down some of these paths.”
Yet — though $4 billion may seem like a lot over four years — it’s only $0.8 billion more than was spent on deportations in 2016 alone; according to CNN, each one costs $10,854 on average.
Filip De Mott is a journalism and international affairs major. Contact him at breezembr@gmail.com.