As commodity prices soar from pandemic lows, analysts are beginning to examine whether society’s heading toward the beginning of a supercycle or a slowdown.
The start of a new supercycle?
A supercycle is a long-term period where commodities trade well above from where they typically trend. This upwelling in commodity prices can have effects on other economic indicators, such as inflation. The last supercycle occurred in the early 2000s. Countries such as India and China were working on major developments — the construction of new urban and industrial zones — which required an abundance of raw materials. This sent commodity prices to record highs.
Oil was traded almost 600% higher than in 1900 — a year noted as one of the first supercycles, marking the beginning of U.S. industrialization. The 2000 supercycle began to decelerate amid the market crashes of 2008 and 2011 and as China slowed development.
Now in 2021, commodities are flourishing:The World Bank shows indexes of energy, agriculture and metal resources climbing 192%, 27% and 68%, respectfully, since their lows in April 2020.
Technology and recovery spur demand
Copper has been on a surge since the new year began, as one example. Onthe London Metal Exchange, copper is currently selling for $9,100 per metric ton — a 67% increase from where it was a year ago. This is the highest price for copper since 2011, at the tail end of the last supercycle.
A catalyst for such a jump in metals prices, copper particularly, is the shift to green energy. As demand for products like electric vehicles grows, the need for metals like copper and lithium — used to make batteries and wiring — is simultaneously growing.
Pandemic recovery and economic stimulus also explain today’s wide demand for commodities. With a lift on travel restrictions and a restart of infrastructure projects, fuel and materials are going to be sought after globally.
To simplify, a worldwide demand for raw materials can lead toward a surge in commodity prices. Knowing this, analysts suchas Marko Kolanovic, a quantitative strategist at JPMorgan, says another supercycle has started.
Opinions differ as prices rise
However, despite prices still holding strong, other individuals aren’t so easily persuaded. Tom Price, with a team of analysts at Liberum Capital, explained how global consumption is simply returning to pre-pandemic levels, and there’s no sign it’s going to exceed them.
Examining Kolanovic’s and Price’s judgements of the possibility of a supercycle can provide an outlook on commodities and the economy as a whole.
For instance, growth in oil and natural gas prices is currently the attributed reason for an increase in U.S. inflation. A continued increase in commodity prices could lead to further inflation and to producers attempting to flood the market with supply. This could — especially in a global economy that’s still coming out of a pandemic — lead to some form of recession, as it did during a super cycle in the 1970s.
China — just as it was during the supercycle of the early 2000s — is a key player in the commodity market. The nation’s responsible for 60% of the world’s resource consumption: A $500 billion Chinese stimulus plan passed last year led to mass imports of raw materials, jump-starting infrastructure projects — specifically ones in green energy.
Notably, by February 2021, copper imports were up by 34% year-over-year. This explains the simultaneous upwelling in copper prices. Such investment and development projects in China would seem to be the catalyst for a supercycle like Kolanovic described.
However, much like how Price outlined, the surge was only temporary. Chinese purchases of copper declined 9% in 2020 from November to December. Purchases of other metals such as lithium-cobalt oxide and nickel fell 14% and 30% year-over-year. In March 2021, as the market seemed to price in the effect of China slowing on imports, metal prices declined, with copper dropping 9%, cobalt 13% and nickel 18%.
This drop in prices — only a few short months after China lessened purchases — suggests that China lacks a long-term development plan, spurring markets enough to cause a supercycle. As Price described, the nation was simply trying to bring its economy back from the pandemic.
Oil and metal trends bring uncertainty
Other elements — specifically with oil — also suggest a supercycle is out of reach. For one, there’s consensus that commodities are currently oversupplied. Though prices of crude oil are continuing to swell from pandemic lows, much of that growth is attributed to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia cutting production and keeping barrels of crude oil off the market. In the U.S., restrictions on drilling of federal lands are going to increase production costs, causing some oil producers to look at green energy.
While there’s a growth in demand for oil in China and India, it seems like the price of crude oil is more so being determined by OPEC and restrictions on drilling in the U.S.
As far as metals, China currently controls about half of the world’s lithium. However, U.S. miners are beginning to search for new sources of it: A new source of lithium introduced by the U.S. could drive prices lower.
Although a growth in commodities is present, with such factors in play, there’s nothing too super about it.
Jabril Al-Hamdy is a freshman finance major. Contact Jabril at alhamdjk@dukes.jmu.edu.