As many retailers experienced decreased traffic as a result of the pandemic, VF Corporation, an apparel and footwear company that owns The North Face, Timberland and Vans, rolled the dice last December with a $2.1 billion acquisition of Supreme, a New York-based skate and apparel shop.
Clothing and accessory stores suffered during the pandemic and endured an 87% drop in sales from February to May 2020, according to a Statista report. Furthermore, about 27% of survey respondents said they expected to spend “somewhat less” or “a lot less” than they had in previous years on luxury and fashion items as a result of the pandemic.
Despite the sharp decrease in foot traffic, many fashion brands and apparel companies noticed increased demand in one area in particular: leisure and comfort clothing. As more individuals were tasked with working from home offices, companies saw those who were previously expected to meet business casual or professional standards move to a less traditional style of office dress.
Many large apparel companies noticed this trend and altered their focus accordingly. Both Gap and Nordstrom expanded their merchandise to emphasize comfort, and Sonia Syngal, the CEO of Gap, even referred to the shift as the “casualization of American style.”
As the pandemic begins to subside as widespread vaccinations roll out, many believe that the past year has served as evidence that many workers can be productive working from home, and employees and businesses alike seem to have noticed the benefits.
Kate Lister, president of Global Workplace Analytics, said that “a typical employer can save about $11,000 a year for every person who works remotely half of the time.” If businesses continue to permit more flexible scheduling following the pandemic, it’s likely that these comfort trends will continue long into the future.
Supreme or subpar? The verdict on VF’s acquisition
Despite the increased demand for leisure, Supreme doesn’t fall squarely under the umbrella of traditional comfort clothing. Founded in lower Manhattan in 1994, Supreme has since grown from a single storefront located in Soho New York to a global conglomerate with 12 flagship locations in four different countries.
Unlike many of its retail counterparts, Supreme built its brand reputation largely on product scarcity and exclusivity. Prior to the pandemic, lines would often form outside its brick and mortar locations each Thursday that would stretch down city blocks in anticipation of new releases. One incident in 2014 even required New York police officers to shut down Supreme’s New York location in response to a “near riot” that occurred the night before a release was scheduled to take place.
Since its founding, Supreme has developed long-standing relationships with other apparel brands with which it frequently collaborates, including VF Corporation’s The North Face, Timberland and Vans brands. These collaborations are often some of Supreme’s most highly sought-after items which served to perpetuate its reputation of exclusivity.
The earliest of these collaborative efforts began with Vans in 1996, just two years after Supreme was founded. The VF Corporation acquired Vans in 2004, and since then, Vans has remained one of Supreme’s most consistent partners in its releases.
As a consequence of such high scarcity and demand, Supreme’s prices are more comparable to a luxury fashion brand than that of Gap or Nordstrom. This makes it an intriguing target for an acquisition during a time when many consumers reported to be spending less on such items.
Scott Roe, the VF Corporation’s CFO, said the company isn’t planning on making many changes to Supreme’s core competencies that have defined it since it was founded 27 years ago. This self-described “light-touch” approach will likely attempt to continue to take advantage of the exclusive releases and collaborative relationships Supreme has had with VF’s subsidiaries for decades. He also noted that as a part of its dedication to maintaining company culture, VF has decided to retain Supreme’s senior leadership following the acquisition.
The transaction is a strategic move by VF to expand its current holdings, which include a variety of outdoor, active and workwear companies into the streetwear market. The streetwear industry is valued globally at $50 billion, according to a presentation given by VF leadership, and Roe said that an expected compound annual growth in sales of 8-10% over the next four years makes it an attractive acquisition.
Despite the high growth potential noted by VF executives, Supreme may experience increased expenses in the wake of the pandemic.
Some of the recent struggles of retail apparel brands can be traced back to the supply chain. The global screen printing industry was calculated to have endured a compound annual growth rate of -6.5% in 2020 alone, according to the Printing Global Market Report published by Research and Markets. As fewer people are shopping in physical store locations, many brands have cut back on orders from screen printing companies which often rely on bulk orders in order to take full advantage of economies of scale.
As a result of this decline in orders, expensive equipment and other related expenses have led apparel screen printers to increase their prices for retailers. This cycle then continues to further drive down the number of orders.
Despite increased expenses for retailers and screen printers alike, there is hope that following the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, consumers will be eager to return to traditional retail shopping as opposed to online shopping, which has taken over much of the shopping experience throughout the pandemic.
Furthermore, VF leadership noted in their presentation that they plan on investing in developing Supreme’s digital presence, a proposition that may mitigate the effects of fewer in-store shoppers if integrated effectively.
Ultimately, the VF Corporation’s decision to purchase Supreme in hindsight comes as no surprise. In a time when Supreme may have been undervalued due to struggling retail sales, a frequent collaborator and business partner deemed the company’s industry-leading margins and a high potential for growth too good an opportunity to pass up.
Tyler Rutherford is a junior finance major. Contact Tyler at ruthe2tj@dukes.jmu.edu.
Disclaimer: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I’m not receiving compensation for it, and I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.