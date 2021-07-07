Big Tech is facing a big problem.

The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee prompted a flood of lobbying in June, having narrowly approved the passage of six antitrust bills. The legislation — which resulted in both bipartisanship and in-party fighting — has been divisive over its large-scale implications on the tech world.

Its approval, which still faces a tough hurdle in the Senate, has woken tech up from a “very long political honeymoon,” as one lobbyist described to The New York Times. Even Apple CEO Tim Cook personally phoned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to urge a delay, warning of considerable consequences.

However, most legislators are keen to see these bills made into law. Democrats cite Big Tech’s monopolization of the online economy as alarming, while Republican supporters have framed the bills as a way to combat perceived free speech violations — namely social media’s censoring of political figures.

While instances of these complaints can come to mind quickly — from Facebook’s purchase of Instagram to former President Donald Trump’s suspension on numerous platforms — not every lawmaker agrees with the bills’ passage.

Californian Democrats, for instance, see the measures as too punitive and a threat to their state’s industries. On the other side of the aisle, some Republicans doubt the bills’ ability to counter censorship, disliking how they’d weaken companies in the process.

“These bills don’t fix that problem; they make it worse,” said Representative Jim Jordan, quoted in The New York Times.

‘Take a grenade and just roll it’

Of course, to choose a side, one has to understand the content of the proposed laws. As broken down by The Washington Post — coincidentally owned by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos — the six bills have the potential to completely skew Big Tech’s business holdings and operations.

One, described by the paper as the “most controversial,” seeks to end platform monopolization, making it “illegal for major tech platforms to operate another line of business that creates a conflict of interest.”

Alongside this, an additional bill would prohibit the overtaking of rising competition.

Another act would make product or service preference illegal, while two others would raise filing fees to help fund the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as well as the Justice Department. The final proposal aims to help the public “use different tech services together,” even if they’re rivals.

Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat quoted in another Washington Post article, summated her concern over the bill with a metaphor: “This bill would essentially … take a grenade and just roll it into the tech economy and just blow it up and see what happens.”

Yet, Big Tech seems certain as to what will happen. What have since been deemed “baseless conspiracy theories” by one Congressional spokesperson, industry supporters provided a laundry list of disincentives:

The bills would ban “Alexa users from ordering goods from Amazon; block Apple from pre-installing ‘Find My Phone’ and iCloud on the iPhone; ban Xbox’s Games Store from coming with the Xbox; and ban Instagram stories from Facebook’s newsfeed,” a number of advocacy groups wrote in a letter. According to it, free services and apps would be put at risk, forced to be “divested from their parent companies.”

These theories have sprung up due to the fact that the language of the acts is incredibly broad. Yet, for now, nothing can be stated with certainty — but if antitrust laws were to change, consumers might need to adapt to a few things.

Sign up for the Madison Business Review Email Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Big impacts on small businesses

A more practical rallying cry also formed around the concern for small businesses and startups. According to CNBC, tech leaders argue that their platforms help support new entrepreneurs and a vital means of connection with consumers.

Brian Huseman, Amazon’s VP of public policy, warned that, “without access to Amazon’s customers, it will be much harder for these third-party sellers to create awareness for their business and earn a comparable income.”

Yet, while arguments range over the perceived damage this could extend on small businesses, they’re already at a comparative disadvantage as it is.

According to a Vox article, the biggest issue is that major corporations act as gatekeepers and have consolidated market power for years. While, this isn’t immediately a sign of an inequitable economy, it’s the amount of power these companies have that’s worrisome.

Big Tech isn’t alone in this — consolidation issues even reach into the agriculture world — but that doesn’t excuse things. Google and Facebook algorithms dominate the ad economy, Apple’s app store is overbearingly controlling of those dependent on it and even delivery services such as GrubHub excessively charge the local restaurants that rely on it.

+7 Valley farmers get creative as agriculture industry evolves Agriculture is the backbone of the Shenandoah Valley and its economy. Yet, in recent decades, the farming landscape has transformed, creating a divide between large and small farms.

Though business may face some immediate hardships, updated antitrust legislation could have the power to make a more competitive and supportive market space for those currently left on the bottom.

Future outlooks

It’s not clear how the legislation will fare moving forward. Spectators expect a tougher challenge in the Senate, and tech giants aren’t sitting ideally in the meantime.

Besides opposing the bills, Amazon filed a recusal request against Lisa Khan, the FTC’s newest chairwoman. Khan — recently approved by the Senate and installed into the leadership position by President Biden — is the youngest to serve and, according to the company, incredibly biased.

Khan has been a vocal proponent for Big Tech break up. At the Yale Law School, she wrote a popular paper that criticized the failure of previous antitrust laws against Amazon, a reason the firm feels she’s unethically fit for the position.

Meanwhile, around the time of the bills’ passing, Facebook won big in the courtroom, when a judge rejected FTC allegations that the company broke regulatory laws. Specifically, the Commission claimed that Facebook had become a monopoly, an argument rejected due to insufficient evidence.

Despite all this insecurity about the future, one thing’s certain: Whatever the outcome, consumers, Big Tech or smaller businesses will lose out. It’s up to the Senate to decide.

Filip De Mott is a journalism and international affairs senior. Contact him at demottfs@dukes.jmu.edu.