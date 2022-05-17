Each month, MBR writer Ethan Coyle breaks a notable company’s valuation for interested investors.
Mastercard is a technology company that operates in the global payments industry, connecting consumers, merchants and financial institutions. At its core, it enables electronic forms of payments as an alternative to cash and checks. Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, processing nearly $6 trillion in purchases in 2021. Mastercard generated $18.8 billion in net revenue produced from four segments: Domestic Assessments (27%), Cross-Border Volume Fees (16%), Transaction Processing (36%) and Other Revenues (21%).
Mastercard makes the bulk of its revenue from processing payments through “payment rails.” These operate similar to tolls, where transactions that pass through the merchant or consumer are charged small fees. These fees — ranging from 1.35% to 3.25% — are charged based on the gross dollar volume (GDV) of account holder activity. Gross dollar volume representing the aggregated dollar amount of purchases made and cash disbursements obtained.
Recently, Mastercard adopted a multi-rail strategy, allowing clients to change payment forms. Mastercard’s core network allows consumers or merchants to choose payment types such as open banking, business-to-business (B2B), account-to-account (A2A), cryptocurrencies and more, which seem popular among both consumers and businesses. It allows seamless transactions between these payment systems, charging fees along the way.
The company’s main competitors include Visa, American Express and Discover. American Express and Discover offer credit cards directly to consumers, differing from Mastercard and Visa, which offer them through banks and third-party providers. This offering gives Mastercard and Visa a near duopoly over the payment processing market.
Mastercard’s focus on growing its services segment in recent years will provide larger margins and higher growth. Also, Mastercard has offered a robust incentive-based program paired with its multi-railed strategy to chip away at Visa’s market share while benefiting from decreased COVID-19 cases and travel rates that are bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels.
Mastercard rail-strategy
Mastercard’s market share trend will continue with the addition of a multi-rail strategy paired with existing incentive innovations. These innovations include incentives on rent and travel. Over the past few years, Mastercard’s market share has been creeping up on Visa’s, with some of the growth credited to the expanding brand presence in developing countries. Over the past six years, Mastercard has increased its market share by 10% in Europe and Latin America, according to the Nilson Report. These countries have high growth opportunities, and management has taken an aggressive incentive strategy.
Innovating incentives to grow card presence and global market share have decreased profit margins but increased Mastercard’s global market share to nearly 20%. Visa – Mastercard’s biggest competitor – has been unable to compete with the growing cost of incentives. Mastercard’s initial profit margin advantage allows it to maintain nearly equal profit margins to Visa while spending $2 billion more on incentives. This profit margin advantage will allow Mastercard’s growth in market share to continue.
Looking forward, Mastercard’s management believes Mastercard will use its multi-rail strategy to incorporate disbursements, remittance, point of sale (POS) transactions and business-to-business (B2B) transactions. They see each market as an opportunity surpassing $14 trillion.
For example, B2B is an emerging technology with nearly 150 billion in transaction volume and with 60% of transactions made of paper checks. Recently, Mastercard created Mastercard Track to enter the B2B market. This technology will allow businesses to instantly transfer money, allowing for more ease and efficiency. Using Mastercard’s multi-rail approach, B2B will be achieved using any choice of payment type enabling quick delivery and optimization.
Long-term growth
Mastercard’s fastest-growing segment is Services. Making up 35% of net revenue, the service segment increased 118% over the past five years.
Services can be split into Cyber and Intelligence (57%), Data and Services (35%) and Other (8%). In these segments, Mastercard leverages its data to improve customer decision-making, strengthen customer engagement and enhance transactions. Building stickiness — a term referring to the ability to retain clients — these services are offered in conjunction and separately within the Mastercard payment network.
Mastercard services leverage 110 billion transactions to predict payment trends, generate customers and produce solutions. For example, Mastercard’s Test and Learn solutions have generated an average 67% return on investment (ROI) and racked up over 2,200 clients. Mastercard offers six value-added services compared to Visa’s four.
This advantage gives Mastercard more exposure to the quickly growing services market. Moreover, Mastercard’s services expect to grow at a +20% CAGR (Compound Anual Growth Rate) from 2022 to 2024 compared to Visa’s dismal 11% CAGR. This sizable difference between the companies keeps Mastercard’s margins higher than Visa’s and allows more allocation to incentives.
Through new acquisitions, Mastercard has joined growing service markets such as open banking, cryptocurrency, fraud protection and data analytics. These acquisitions show promising growth and will likely advance Mastercard’s market share in growing payment technologies. The past acquisitions have had previous success with implementing Mastercard’s payment data. With the consistent success of acquisitions, Mastercard will be able to position itself as a front runner in growing service innovation.
Macroeconomic perspectives
The pandemic disrupted Mastercard’s cross-border transactions and caused revenue to decline by 9%. Now that the pandemic seems to be subsiding, Mastercard will be in a prime position to benefit from the bent-up travel. Over the past year, Mastercard made a quick recovery from pandemic losses by increasing net revenues by 31%. Most of this growth came from the 169% increase in cross-border travel volume. According to The Bloomberg Terminal, this growth hasn’t recovered completely as U.S. domestic trips are around 83% and travel and tourism revenue are expected to double.
Another payment trend is the rise of digitalization through e-commerce and digital wallets. Mastercard and other credit card providers charge higher fees for online payments. Also, Mastercard will take advantage of the long-term cash trends. Cited by The Bloomberg Terminal, cash makes up 30% of global payments and has slowly decreased as technology has improved. Particularly in emerging markets such as Africa, Europe and Latin America, cash makes up around 40-58% of total payments. Currently, Mastercard holds over 40% market share in these markets allowing massive future benefits.
Investment Risks
Inflation has been steadily increasing over the past year to hit 8%. Inflation may cause costs to rise. Many companies struggle during periods of high inflation, but it's more beneficial for Mastercard. Inflation causes prices to rise which, in turn, makes people pay more money per transaction. As happens with most credit card companies, Mastercard takes a percentage of the total gross dollar amount, meaning its revenue increases as prices rise. Mastercard will also increase profits because most of their costs are fixed, meaning they have minimum change.
Mastercard’s biggest risk moving forward is an economic recession. If a recession were to occur, payment volumes would decrease, hindering Mastercard’s top line. However, the business is defensive and has recurring revenue. It’s defensive because the bulk of payments come from non-durable goods or goods that are necessary to survive. This means that even in an economic downturn, Mastercard makes consistent revenue.
It could be argued that the Federal Funds Rate will harm Mastercard’s revenue or net income, as some are of the opinion that spending declines as rates grow. Currently, the rates are at 50 basis points, but The Bloomberg Terminals indicates that there will be rates of 2.25% by the end of 2022. However, there doesn’t seem to be any correlation between consumption and the Federal Funds Rate. Additionally, all Mastercard acquisitions are paid for in cash, giving the company low exposure to interest rates.
Mastercard's continuous outperformance in the market will be attributed to the growth of digitalization, innovative incentives, growing services and its management’s multi-rail strategy. Looking ahead, Mastercard has adopted the growth of new payment trends and pursued emerging markets. The positions in higher growth environments will continue Mastercard’s double-digit growth. Furthermore, Mastercard will retain consistent income from their multi-rail payments and high-margin services business. With these growth aspects in mind, Mastercard is a quality long-term investment that should bring shareholders future returns.
Contact Ethan Coyle at coyleep@dukes.jmu.edu. Ethan is a freshman finance major.