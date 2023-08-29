Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Virginia, including the following areas, Eastern Highland, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Western Highland. Portions of eastern West Virginia, including the following areas, Eastern Pendleton, Hardy, and Western Pendleton. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Anomalous tropical moisture coupled with the possibility for thunderstorms with heavy rain will lead to the potential for flash flooding. Localized rainfall rates on the order of one to two inches per hour are possible. - Please visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety and preparedness information. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&