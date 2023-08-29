You wake up in the morning. It’s cold outside, so you wrap yourself in a warm blanket and shuffle into the kitchen to make a cup of coffee. You use your special creamer in your favorite mug (it’s got a golden retriever on it that looks like your dog), and you take a slow, easy morning before settling into your office at home to put in a solid day’s work. You listen to ABBA while you generate reports for your manager, and watch “Breaking Bad” while you pretend to pay attention to a Zoom call you probably don’t need to be on.
What could possibly justify leaving this paradise?
For many people, this has been the reality of work post-COVID-19. With the onset of the pandemic, many offices were forced to move away from traditional workspaces, allowing even their most sensitive employees to work from home. Software such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams rapidly grew and were adopted as businesses scrambled to avoid mass layoffs, and while staff can still take meetings and collaborate on projects remotely, many of the intangible benefits of the traditional office setting have been left behind.
Companies are starting to notice. Businesses that boasted the most flexible and convenient work-from-home policies are starting to backpedal and lure employees back to the office. Google recently offered a $99/night on-campus hotel stay to help its staff avoid the commute, and even Zoom — the pride of the work-from-home system — is asking its employees to come back to the office. They’re not alone: Disney, Apple, Starbucks, Goldman Sachs and even Congress are pushing to end their policies.
If work-from-home policies are so appealing to employees, why take such a drastic step? Mike Steinitz, a senior executive director at Robert Half, shed light on these companies’ rationales to the Wall Street Journal.
“There’s a sense that innovation, creativity and collaboration can suffer when teams are apart,” Steinitz said to the Journal in March. “They believe employees are simply more productive in the office … They also feel that it’s important for mentoring and training both new and existing employees.”
In many ways, it makes sense. While many meetings and conference calls can be done in a remote setting without a major loss in productivity or collaboration, the casual mentoring and learning that comes with working in close proximity to co-workers is much harder in a virtual environment. In an office, employees are only a few feet away from someone who might have the answer. At home, it’s a phone call or a scheduled meeting, and that can be a large barrier.
That’s not to say the work-from-home model is without merit. Many of the companies originally pushing virtual policies — and now backpedaling — are proposing hybrid policies to attempt to capture the benefits of both strategies. Zoom is asking employees to be in the office twice a week, while Google and Meta require most employees to be on site three days a week.
Some companies are going further, with the online-dating platform Grindr requiring employees to relocate or accept a severance policy if they are not within commuting distance of a designated office. The company is still adopting a hybrid policy, with employees in the office twice a week.
There are pitfalls to this back-pedaling: Many employees hired during the pandemic joined for virtual roles and are now either being asked to transition to an office setting or remain virtual while a preponderance of their co-workers make the switch. Some companies are regretting the office-space downsizes they executed during the pandemic — not to mention, many employees simply prefer working from home. While businesses may have rediscovered the benefits of the traditional office setting, many still have hurdles to realize their vision of a more productive, collaborative workplace.
Perhaps there are some benefits to this shift back to a more traditional work environment. Productivity has suffered in the past three years, and there’s no reason to suspect that efficiency will improve as time goes on. It may be time to recognize that while the standard office might not be as alluring for some as much as their own home, the benefits of such an arrangement have helped mitigate the dangers of a more amorphous, fluid working arrangement. It’s not all bad, either: Architects and designers working in the corporate world have begun to rethink what it means to work in an office, giving an eye toward a more inviting environment.
While the future of the workplace is in flux, there are a few likelihoods. The standard five-day work week is probably not coming back. On the same token, the fully virtual positions that many became accustomed to during the pandemic are also probably gone. What’s going to stick long term? It’s hard to know — most companies will probably adopt a more hybrid model for most of their staff, offering Mondays and Fridays virtually, and asking employees to be in the office for the middle of the week.
Regardless, there is one certainty: Whatever does come, it won’t be the same.