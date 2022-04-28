A customer grabs the door handle and pulls. He tries the other; both appear to be locked. He peers through the clear glass doors into Greens & Grains Cafe, where he sees no one inside. He shrugs and walks off. That day, David Engel, JMU alumnus and the cafe’s owner, wasn’t able to work: With his daughter sick and only three employees — all of whom couldn’t come that day — he was unable to open the store.
Greens & Grains is a quick-service restaurant that opened in 2009. Engel originally planned on opening a large chain of restaurants called Salad Creations but (due to the financial crisis) he ended up opening Greens & Grains in the three locations instead. Most of the ingredients are locally sourced from 10 other small businesses.
Engel said the pandemic led his Stafford and Fredericksburg locations to eventually close in the fall 2021, but the Harrisonburg location remains open. As Engel is a Harrisonburg local it was easiest to manage, he said. Now, Greens & Grains is feeling the aftershock of COVID-19 along with the debt and labor shortage that followed.
“I have to pick up all the slack cause it’s my business,” Engel said. “If I’m not here and somebody else isn’t here, the restaurant doesn’t open.”
After Greens & Grains opened back up, Engel said, it saw about a 70%-80% decrease in sales.
“They say, well, your business should have been stronger, maybe you should have sold french fries, maybe you should have sold beer,” Engel said.
They received a $3,500 Payroll Protection Program loan, a loan to help small businesses keep their employees and a $4,500 Economic Injury Disaster Loan, which helps to keep small businesses afloat and help with operating costs. Nevertheless, with $250,000 leases to pay and no rental assistance from landlords, government aid only made so much of a difference.
“[I put] 10 years of my life into driving two hours to and from businesses, putting relationships and family on hold — just for America to be like, ‘Eh, sorry about your business,’” Engel said.
Although two Greens & Grains locations have now closed, Lilly Breitbeil, Greens & Grains server and JMU sophomore, said that she sees a lot of repeat customers.
One customer and JMU professor, Janet Peterson, comes to Greens & Grains every Friday to have lunch and play Bridge with her “girls.” She estimates she’s been doing this for 10 years.
“We like it cause it’s such a nice healthy variety,” Peterson said.
Although the number of employees at Greens & Grains has decreased from 10 to three, Breitbeil said customer support and understanding has been helpful.
Breitbeil said that one customer gave $20 and said “bless your heart” when she saw her sweating behind the counter.
“Supporting small businesses, goes a really really long way. I knew it but I didn’t know it that much. It’s a lot of energy but it’s worth it,” Breitbeil said.
Engel said sales are still at about 80% of what they used to be pre-pandemic, and he thinks this plateau may be due to students. Pre-pandemic, many repeat customers were upperclassmen who’d bring underclassmen in and introduce them to Greens & Grains. Two years later, those upperclassmen have graduated and moved on, in turn not bringing any new students in. Engel said there are now less current upperclassmen eating at Greens & Grains.
To bring in more customers, Engel has been working on changing around the menu and adding new items.
“It’s literally like starting all over again,” Engel said.
