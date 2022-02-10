After decades of hibernation, there’s a new, invisible threat shaking the minds of investors and consumers alike.

Inflation, a dormant topic for years, has recently moved to center stage for many news stations and investors. After a strong economic recovery from COVID-19, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation, has hit a decade high of 6.9%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, eroding purchasing power. To combat this, the Federal Reserve (the Fed) has announced a reduced inflation as its No. 1 priority.

Inflation, the rise of prices over time, can be detrimental in an economy when out of control. Countries such as Venezuela, Sudan, Lebanon and Syria suffer from hyperinflation decimating their currency's value, per World Population Review.

Hyperinflation originates from substantial inflows in money supplies to extreme demand without valid supply. Countries have precautionary measures to reduce the chances, but hyperinflation can become prevalent in need of economic recovery.

The U.S has struggled with hyperinflation before in the 1940s and ’80s. During both economic environments, inflation rose to double digits. Recently, inflation has hit a 30-year high, proceeding near the double-digit mark, making some economists worried about hyperinflation.

These fears may be irrational due to gross domestic product (GDP) growing significantly more than in the ’40s and ’80s and record-low unemployment. Such factors signify that the economy is in an environment to prevent hyperinflation.

Incentivizing growth

With fears of hyperinflation, why would inflation be beneficial to countries?

Inflation, in the short-term, is considerably positive for the economy because it incentivizes spending and investments. Inflation increases prices, which incentivizes consumers to buy now rather than later, thus inducing more demand in the short-term. As a result, stores sell more products and factories produce more goods. The increase in production leads to the employment of workers needed to meet demand. It creates a virtuous cycle, boosting economic growth.

In the U.S., the Fed can induce or reduce inflation through monetary policy. This monetary policy consists of printing money and raising interest rates — the amount a lender charges for borrowing funds. In this case, the Fed controls the interest rates that each bank uses to determine the annual percentage rate.

At the moment, interest rates are at an all-time low, allowing easy accessibility to money. But future interest rate hikes are soon to come, according to Bloomberg.

Transitory or endless?

That brings us to the current 7% inflation environment, the highest in 40 years. This dramatic rise emerged from supply shortages, strong demand and the Fed’s “easy money” policies.

The largest reason for inflation is the supply shortages of many products, such as electronic chips, cars, lumber, coffee and housing. On the production side, companies struggled with shipping products, with many ports being understaffed. Shipping pressures only increased the costs of goods. This supply and shipping problem formed a perfect storm with extreme demand.

For instance, the chip shortage was coupled with the strong demand for chips for new vehicles, phones, computers and other electronic devices. This posed a massive problem for technology companies and sent the prices soaring.

The final reason for high inflation was the mistaken predictions of the Fed. At the beginning of 2020, the institution lowered rates and spiked quantitative easing, the action of buying assets to artificially pump money into the market. These two actions helped keep the economy afloat during the pandemic’s peak. However, this also allowed inflation to slowly rise.

To combat the inflation rise, the Fed needed to raise rates or cut back on its quantitative easing. Instead, the Fed called inflation “transitory” or a short-term problem. This was proven incorrect as inflation started spiking to 40-year highs at the end of 2021. Recently, the Fed has established its priorities on stopping inflation. The rising interest rates and the reduction of quantitative easing should slow inflation, but inflation will persist for longer, according to Barron's.

With inflation running rapid, what are the best ways to protect oneself from the silent killer? Some inflation hedges are treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS), commodities, real estate and stocks.

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS )

TIPS are a type of treasury bond that’s indexed to inflation. What this means is that the value of the bond will rise when inflation rises and decrease when inflation declines. TIPS typically yield 2% or less but can be misleading when the yield states 6% or 7% — that happens when inflation is high. Some issues with TIPS are that they’re sold in maturities of five, 10 or 30 years, locking an investor into a 2% yield. Investing in TIPS can be done directly or through an exchange-traded fund (ETF) — a sort of basket of stocks — such as the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) or the Schwab US TIPS ETF (SCHP).

Commodities

Commodities are a category of goods that include energy, agriculture, livestock and metals. Historically, commodities have been strongly correlated to inflation, since most are in the CPI basket — meaning they typically rise with inflation. On average in periods of high inflation, commodities have been the dominant asset. A good example of this is 2021 when the commodity index outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 10%.

Purchasing commodities can be done through futures or ETFs such as GSG or HCOM.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

REITs are companies that own and operate income-producing real estate. REITs consist of a pool of real estate that pays out dividends to its investors. The prices of property and rental income typically rise when inflation rises. One downside to REITs when rates rise is other assets becoming higher yielding, leading to funds being drawn away. An excellent REITs ETF is the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

Stocks

Stocks tend to have mixed reactions to inflation. Companies tend to generate more revenue when inflation is rising but suffer higher costs, lowering their profit margins. Inflation fears tend to make stocks drop initially. Companies that typically outperform in inflationary environments have “pricing power,” or the ability to raise prices without losing customers. Companies such as Apple, McDonald’s, Anheuser-Busch or Coca-Cola have strong brand names that allows them to raise prices with inflation, since consumers are unlikely to stop purchasing their products. Historically, value-oriented, energy and financials tend to outperform growth and other sectors during periods of inflation.

Inflation is a silent tax, always eating away at one’s purchasing power. There are many ways to hedge against inflation, but there’s no guarantee they’ll outperform. A great way to reduce the risk of one’s investments is to diversify one’s holdings throughout these asset classes. Diversification will limit the risk of loss while protecting money from inflation.

Contact Ethan Coyle at coyleep@dukes.jmu.edu. Ethan is a freshman quantitative finance major.