Building credit is one of the wisest financial decisions you can make in college. It’s an essential tool in a modern economy and is often necessary to make major life purchases such as funding a house, car, college education or first apartment. If done right, building credit should be easy and free, and it provides access to a variety of resources that can expedite your financial future.
What is credit?
Credit refers to a financial arrangement in which a lender provides funds to a borrower with the expectation that the borrower will repay the funds at a later date. Credit is used by people, businesses and governments, and it’s one of the most powerful financial tools readily available.
Every time you use a credit card, you’re borrowing money from the issuing bank and have an obligation to pay the balance at the end of the billing cycle, which is typically a month. By making consistent, on-time payments, you prove to lenders that you can repay loans, and you will often be rewarded with more credit and a higher score.
When a credit card is issued, a bank will only lend a specified amount, known as the credit limit, which reduces the risk that the bank takes if the borrower does not pay the balance they owe; however, consistent payments will allow the credit limit to be increased over time.
Why build credit?
Building credit simply refers to establishing a history of repaying debt, which usually consists of paying off credit cards, student loans, mortgages, and auto and personal loans. Not only does a well-established history of on-time payments allow banks to extend more money to you but it also allows them to provide loans at a lower interest rate, which can save a significant amount of money in the long run.
Let's say that two individuals took out a $300,000 mortgage but had slightly different credit scores, and ultimately qualified for different interest rates on their mortgages. Throughout the 30-year loan, the individual with the higher score — attaining a 3% interest rate — will pay $155,332 in interest, whereas the individual with slightly worse credit, attaining a 4.5% interest rate, will pay $247,220 of interest, effectively paying 59% more interest for having worse, or less-established, credit.
Good credit extends beyond lower interest rates and can make it easier to get approved for an apartment, provide lower insurance premiums and even help you land a job, as some employers review credit as part of their hiring process. A key takeaway: Having good credit can make life more affordable.
How to build credit:
The easiest way to build credit is to apply for a no-annual-fee credit card and pay off the balance in full every month. Doing so will prove to lenders that you can be responsible with taking out loans, and after about six months of on-time payments, you will see a credit score show up on the website of your issuing bank, or you can download and keep up with your score on CreditKarma.
There is no minimum monthly purchase amount required, and many financial experts recommend putting just one expense on a credit card per month, such as gas, to responsibly build the habit of paying off the full balance each month. After about six months of consistent, on-time payments, your credit score will probably be around 700, at which point you can consider getting another card and continuing the process.
After two to three years of paying off cards in full and keeping utilization low, your credit score will probably be around 750, putting it in the “very good” range, typically qualifying borrowers for the lowest interest rates on loans and allowing them to get approved for nearly any credit card.
How credit scores are calculated:
A credit score is a three-digit score, ranging from 300-850, and is calculated by five factors that take a weighted average to create a composite score. The factors include:
Payment history (35%) refers to the percentage of time an individual pays off their debt obligations on schedule; however, credit reporting agencies rarely report late payments until they’re 30 days past due.
Amounts owed (30%) include the utilization of an individual’s entire credit line. This number is calculated by dividing the outstanding debt owed by the total credit limit. A lower utilization is preferable, as it makes borrowers seem less risky; for this reason, an easy way to boost a score is to request credit line increases every six months.
Length of credit history (15%) evaluates the average age of accounts that are open and in good standing. Opening new accounts over time can decrease this number, so opening several lines early on may be beneficial.
New credit (10%), often displayed as the “number of hard inquiries,” reflects the number of times that new lines of credit have been applied for, often including new credit cards or loans.
Credit mix (10%) is affected by having a variety of accounts open. While this figure will rarely make or break a credit score, having a diverse mix of credit, such as multiple cars, loans and an apartment or mortgage, can boost scores. Lenders like to see that borrowers can pay off a variety of financial obligations.
To have the best chance of receiving a low interest rate on a loan, or getting approved for a new credit card, having a score above 700 is beneficial. However, a score above 750, especially with a diverse credit mix, provides access to the best rates that lenders offer.
How to win the credit game:
The best way to “win” is to benefit from the rewards of credit cards without paying a cent in fees. For someone with minimal spending, this probably means getting a cash-back no-annual-fee credit card and putting only a normal amount of spending on it, as if it was a debit card. Credit card interest rates are typically high, with an average annual percentage yield between 25% and 30%, so paying off the card’s balance in full each month will prevent unnecessary fees or interest expenses.
Additional benefits of using a credit card:
Credit cards are not only beneficial for establishing a credit history but they can also earn sign-up bonuses, cash back and add significant purchase and fraud protection. Unlike a debit card, in which money instantly leaves your account after a purchase, a credit card serves as a safeguard that allows you to review transactions before authorizing a payment. Additionally, credit card companies often foot the bill for fraudulent transactions, a perk seldom offered for debit card holders.
The bottom line:
Credit cards are an incredibly powerful resource, and when used responsibly, can provide access to valuable financial tools such as loans and payment protection. A high credit score can be achieved in a matter of a couple of years, and starting early can provide opportunities right out of college, namely low interest rates for a car loan or mortgage. Most importantly, while building credit is important, credit card rewards are only beneficial if achieved while paying zero dollars in interest, not going into debt and maintaining spending patterns that are within your financial means.